Fmr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 1,312.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $99.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.04. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $63.18 and a 12 month high of $99.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

