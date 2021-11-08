EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 132.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 16.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 117.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 41,026 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 36.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EverQuote by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of EVER opened at $13.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.93 million, a PE ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.11.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $627,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $28,146.04. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,229.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 89,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,125 and have sold 35,547 shares valued at $696,657. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

