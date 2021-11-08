PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) vs. Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Critical Comparison

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PayPal and Steel Connect’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal $21.45 billion 12.37 $4.20 billion $2.64 85.52 Steel Connect $613.77 million 0.19 -$44.39 million N/A N/A

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Steel Connect.

Profitability

This table compares PayPal and Steel Connect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal 20.42% 20.07% 5.61% Steel Connect -7.23% -62.80% -3.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PayPal and Steel Connect, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal 1 5 32 0 2.82 Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A

PayPal presently has a consensus target price of $320.23, suggesting a potential upside of 41.83%. Given PayPal’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PayPal is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Volatility & Risk

PayPal has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steel Connect has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.9% of PayPal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Steel Connect shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Steel Connect shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PayPal beats Steel Connect on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions. It allows its customers to use their account for both purchase and paying for goods, as well as to transfer and withdraw funds. The firm also enables consumers to exchange funds with merchants using funding sources, which include bank account, PayPal account balance, PayPal Credit account, credit and debit card or other stored value products. It offers consumers person-to-person payment solutions through its PayPal Website and mobile application, Venmo and Xoom. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

