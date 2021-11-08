True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Price Target Raised to C$7.75

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TUERF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TUERF opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer on December 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

