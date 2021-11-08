Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $35.49 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,080,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 776,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,295,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 138.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after acquiring an additional 391,064 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.1% during the second quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 604,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,148,000 after acquiring an additional 74,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 132,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

