Histogen (HSTO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 99.84% and a negative net margin of 1,045.49%. On average, analysts expect Histogen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HSTO opened at $0.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.89. Histogen has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Histogen in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.40 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Histogen by 29.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 21,471 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Histogen in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Histogen by 265.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 51,876 shares in the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Histogen

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

