Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $424.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.94 million. On average, analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $3.75 on Monday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $192.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,168 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.42% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

