RocketLab (RKLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of -0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RocketLab stock opened at 15.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 14.19. RocketLab has a 12-month low of 9.50 and a 12-month high of 21.34.

Get RocketLab alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on RKLB. Cowen started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of RocketLab in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of RocketLab in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for RocketLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.