Contrasting Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) and Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) and Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Porch Group alerts:

68.5% of Porch Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of Sprinklr shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Porch Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Sprinklr shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Porch Group and Sprinklr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Porch Group N/A -60.47% -19.57% Sprinklr N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Porch Group and Sprinklr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Porch Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 Sprinklr 0 4 6 0 2.60

Porch Group presently has a consensus target price of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.43%. Sprinklr has a consensus target price of $23.97, indicating a potential upside of 38.61%. Given Sprinklr’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sprinklr is more favorable than Porch Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Porch Group and Sprinklr’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Porch Group $73.22 million 30.31 -$54.03 million ($1.90) -12.07 Sprinklr $386.93 million 11.40 -$41.18 million N/A N/A

Sprinklr has higher revenue and earnings than Porch Group.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services. It also connects consumers with home services companies and offers a full range of products and services where homeowners compare and buy home insurance policies; arrange for various services in connection with their move, from labor to load or unload a truck to full-service, long-distance moving services; discover and install home automation and security systems; compare internet and television options for their home; book small handyman jobs at fixed, upfront prices; and compare bids from home improvement professionals who can complete bigger jobs. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc. develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform. The company also offers professional services, including implementation, training, and managed services. It serves customers in various industries, such as technology, CPG/food and beverage, manufacturing, technology services, financial services, energy/automotive, travel and leisure, and others. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.