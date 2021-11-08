Head to Head Survey: Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) vs. Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Beam Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alimco Financial and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A Beam Global -91.34% -24.37% -21.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alimco Financial and Beam Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Beam Global $6.21 million 36.22 -$5.21 million ($0.83) -40.52

Alimco Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beam Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alimco Financial and Beam Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Beam Global 0 3 3 0 2.50

Beam Global has a consensus price target of $40.75, suggesting a potential upside of 21.17%. Given Beam Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Global has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alimco Financial beats Beam Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

