Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,208 Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Veru were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Veru by 19.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veru by 21.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 164,948 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Veru by 2,465.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 524,906 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Veru by 166.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 28,566 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Veru during the first quarter worth $150,000. 30.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veru has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

VERU stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $675.56 million, a PE ratio of -845.15 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. Veru Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veru news, Director Lucy Lu bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

