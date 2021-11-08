Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Party City Holdco worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY opened at $9.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 3.67. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $535.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.90 million. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 71.82% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Steven J. Collins acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

