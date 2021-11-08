Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 11,400 Shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.52% of BSQUARE worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BSQUARE during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 73.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 40,071 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 19.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BSQR opened at $2.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. BSQUARE Co. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 million, a P/E ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.57.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

