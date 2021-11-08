Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OUTFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of OUTFF opened at $6.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

