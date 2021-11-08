AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) PT Lowered to C$1.15 at BMO Capital Markets

AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$1.15 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS AKTAF opened at $0.85 on Friday. AKITA Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile
See Also: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.