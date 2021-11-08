AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) PT Lowered to C$1.15 at BMO Capital Markets

AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$1.15 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKTAF opened at $0.85 on Friday. AKITA Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

Akita Drilling Ltd. engages in the drilling solutions in the field of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following divisions: Canadian and US. The Canadian division conducts operations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and from time to time, in the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories, primarily with its wholly owned rigs and through its active joint ventures.

