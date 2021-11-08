Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$12.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Indl Alliance S reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.64.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$8.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$6.59 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.47.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$496.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$485.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.