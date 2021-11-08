Agenus (AGEN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 million. On average, analysts expect Agenus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Agenus alerts:

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. Agenus has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02.

In related news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agenus stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,722 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Agenus were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.