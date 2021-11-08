Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 247.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 378,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 60.6% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 37.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 88,358 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 68.2% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,660 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth $2,186,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 18.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

MEIP stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $348.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.44. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 198.06% and a negative return on equity of 80.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MEIP shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Rowe lifted their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist cut their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

