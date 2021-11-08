Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,249 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.75% of Severn Bancorp worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Severn Bancorp by 39.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Severn Bancorp by 714.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 77,041 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in shares of Severn Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 87,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Severn Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Severn Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,215,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,449,000 after buying an additional 62,719 shares during the last quarter. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVBI opened at $13.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Severn Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, commercial banking, mortgage lending, and commercial real estate services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.

