Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,724 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Paya were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gtcr LLC acquired a new stake in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,765,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paya by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,942 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Paya by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Paya by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Paya by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,275,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,091,000 after purchasing an additional 664,107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Paya stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of -0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

