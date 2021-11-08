JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,231 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Evogene were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVGN. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evogene during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evogene during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Evogene during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evogene during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evogene during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evogene stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. Evogene Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.88% and a negative net margin of 2,326.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Roth Capital began coverage on Evogene in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Aegis began coverage on Evogene in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Evogene in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evogene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Evogene Profile

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

