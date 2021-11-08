TTEC (TTEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $102.14 on Monday. TTEC has a 52-week low of $58.90 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.15.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.61%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,745,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 12,600 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $1,331,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,649,001 shares in the company, valued at $702,732,915.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TTEC stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

