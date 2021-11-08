Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CPRI has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Capri from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.29.

CPRI stock opened at $65.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Capri has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Capri will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,641,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,192,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Capri by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,167,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,345,000 after buying an additional 309,729 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,149,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,303,000 after buying an additional 360,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Capri by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after buying an additional 1,703,737 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

