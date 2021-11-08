Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Raised to $85.00 at Barclays

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners raised Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Capri from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri stock opened at $65.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52. Capri has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 1,348.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,283 shares during the period. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Capri by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 157,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Capri by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 744,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,583,000 after purchasing an additional 200,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.