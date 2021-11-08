Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives $32.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.42.

LESL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

LESL opened at $23.10 on Monday. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 12.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 22.6% during the third quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 24.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 12.4% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

