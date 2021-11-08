FY2024 EPS Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $31.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 0.55. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $33.97.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 25,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,189.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,341,450 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 166,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 51,105 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,051,000. 38.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.