First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will report sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $5.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.

FRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

NYSE FRC opened at $219.05 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $222.00. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,921,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,231,296,000 after buying an additional 88,474 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,387,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,569,801,000 after purchasing an additional 172,562 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,993,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,616,000 after buying an additional 204,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,340,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

