Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Capri Holdings Limited’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capri in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capri’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.29.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $65.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Capri has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Capri by 1,348.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,283 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Capri by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 157,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Capri by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,204 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 744,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,583,000 after acquiring an additional 200,868 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

