Raymond James Upgrades Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CFWFF. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

CFWFF opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $13.38.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

