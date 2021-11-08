Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) PT Raised to C$5.50

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CRLFF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $2.29 price target for the company.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.