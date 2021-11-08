Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from C$55.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.50.

DPSGY stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $72.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.34.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.46 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 30.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

