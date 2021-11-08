Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from C$55.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.50.
DPSGY stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $72.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.34.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.
