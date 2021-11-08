Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EFGSY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS EFGSY opened at $21.65 on Thursday. Eiffage has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

