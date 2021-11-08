Scotiabank Boosts First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target to C$20.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FCXXF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.36.

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

