ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at Maxim Group

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price lifted by Maxim Group from C$48.50 to C$54.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.50 to C$56.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATS Automation Tooling Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of ATSAF opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.37. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $38.79.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

