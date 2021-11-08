Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) PT Raised to C$4.50 at TD Securities

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BTEGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.63.

OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.67.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a net margin of 83.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

