Insider Selling: La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Director Sells $2,288,825.28 in Stock

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $2,288,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LZB opened at $36.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.05. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $524.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.94 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 36.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

