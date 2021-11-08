Heidi O’neill Sells 12,089 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $177.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.87 and a 200 day moving average of $152.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

