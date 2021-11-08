Kevin Kennedy Brown Sells 16,190 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SNBR stock opened at $87.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.73. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.57.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 96.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 5.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at about $6,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

