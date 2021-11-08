$682.27 Million in Sales Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will report $682.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $652.40 million and the highest is $711.70 million. Viasat reported sales of $554.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.85 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on VSAT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

In other news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Viasat by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $67.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.23. Viasat has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.56, a P/E/G ratio of 113.44 and a beta of 1.11.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

