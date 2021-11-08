JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in American Outdoor Brands were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 10.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

AOUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski bought 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $23.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $331.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.06.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Outdoor Brands Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.