JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $693,000 Stake in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Advent Technologies were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADN. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth $4,578,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth $888,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth $178,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADN opened at $9.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $19.21.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

