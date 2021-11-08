JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $41.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.