JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $700,000 Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,261 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 371,233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $160,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,839 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,516,901 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $60,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,535 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $58,531,000 after purchasing an additional 292,861 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,993,393 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $55,263,000 after purchasing an additional 75,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 467.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,788 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $26,081,000 after purchasing an additional 898,461 shares in the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEVI opened at $27.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEVI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $624,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,600. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

