JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.14% of Mercantile Bank worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth $632,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $585.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $37.33.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.13 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

