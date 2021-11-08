JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 29,304 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,304 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,819 shares in the company, valued at $57,007.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $32.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.90. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

