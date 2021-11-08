JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 21,849 Shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,849 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Farmer Bros. were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FARM opened at $8.35 on Monday. Farmer Bros. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $150.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FARM. Roth Capital upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

