Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in scPharmaceuticals were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 214,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 51,185 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $6.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH).

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.