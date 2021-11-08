Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,314,000 after buying an additional 736,061 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,769,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,815,000. Signify Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,499,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,105,000.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $74.59 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $75.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.20.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

