Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases Shares of 2,357 AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Separately, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000.

DBLV opened at $100.34 on Monday. AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $72.17 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.66.

