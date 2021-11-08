Cowen Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $425.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target upped by Cowen from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $305.04.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT stock opened at $341.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.76. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.77, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $109.93 and a 1-year high of $349.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 49.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,281 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,160,000 after purchasing an additional 589,618 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Fortinet by 97.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,894,000 after purchasing an additional 585,980 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth $123,599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,762,000 after purchasing an additional 397,579 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.